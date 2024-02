JOHNSON & U.S. HOUSE VOTE TO IMPEACH MAYORKAS (Update)

SOUTH DAKOTA’S DUSTY JOHNSON WAS AMONG THE MAJORITY OF U.S. HOUSE MEMBERS WHO VOTED TUESDAY NIGHT TO IMPEACH U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS.

THE VOTE WAS 214 TO 213, AND THE SECOND TIME IN U.S. HISTORY A CABINET SECRETARY HAS BEEN IMPEACHED BY THE HOUSE, AND THE FIRST IN NEARLY A HUNDRED AND FIFTY YEARS.

JOHNSON SAYS INACTION AT THE SOUTHERN BORDER HAS LED TO THE CRISIS WE ARE FACING FROM A FLOOD OF ILLEGAL BORDER CROSSINGS:

JOHNSON SAYS BECAUSE MAYORKAS HAS NOT FOLLOWED THE LAW, HE VOTED TO IMPEACH HIM:

THE SENATE REQUIRES A TWO-THIRDS MAJORITY VOTE TO CONVICT MAYORKAS.

IOWA CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING “UNDER SECRETARY MAYORKAS’ WATCH, OVER 10,000 ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS ARE CROSSING OUR BORDER EVERY DAY,

HE SAYS OUR BORDER PATROL AGENTS LACK THE SUPPORT THAT THEY NEED TO DO THEIR JOBS, AND FENTANYL MANUFACTURED IN CHINA CONTINUES TO FLOOD OUR RURAL COMMUNITIES AND TAKE PRECIOUS LIVES.