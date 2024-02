HARMS CHARGED WITH 2ND DEGREE MURDER IN LE MARS DEATH

A LE MARS, IOWA MAN CHARGED IN THE FATAL ASSAULT OF ANOTHER MAN IN THAT CITY IN JANUARY HAS NOW BEEN CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE MURDER.

24-YEAR-OLD REESE HARMS IS ALSO CHARGED WITH ATTEMPT TO COMMIT MURDER IN THE JANUARY 19TH ASSAULT OF MICHAEL GOMEZ AT THE FIELDCREST APARTMENTS IN LE MARS.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE THAT THE TWO MEN WERE IN A DISPUTE WHICH RESULTED IN HARMS PLACING GOMEZ IN A CHOKE HOLD, WHICH RENDERED HIM UNCONSCIOUS AND CAUSED HIM TO STOP BREATHING.

GOMEZ LATER DIED FROM HIS INJURIES.

AN ARRAIGNMENT HEARING FOR HARMS IS SCHEDULED FOR FEBRUARY 26TH AT 9:00 AM IN THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY COURTHOUSE AT LE MARS.