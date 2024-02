AGREEMENT REACHED ON HIRING NEW CITY FIREFIGHTERS

THE CITY COUNCIL OF SIOUX CITY HAS APPROVED A COMPROMISE PLAN REGARDING THE HIRING OF NEW FIREFIGHTERS AND PARAMEDICS.

UNDER THE RESOLUTION APPROVED MONDAY, FIRE CHIEF TOM EVERETT IS AUTHORIZED TO FILL VACANT EMT, PARAMEDIC AND LEAD PARAMEDIC POSITIONS WITH FIREFIGHTER POSITIONS THROUGH ATTRITION OR RETIREMENTS:

THE NEW PLAN DELETES THREE EMS MEDICAL TECHNICIAN POSITIONS AND EIGHT PARAMEDIC POSITIONS; AND ADDS ELEVEN FIREFIGHTER POSITIONS IN THE CITY FIRE DEPARTMENT.

THE HIRING OF FIREFIGHTERS TO FILL VACANT EMT, PARAMEDIC, AND LEAD MEDIC POSITIONS WILL SOLVE STAFFING, RECRUITING, AND RETENTION ISSUES THAT HAVE LED TO VACANCIES AND OVERTIME.

TURNOVER HAS EXCEEDED 100% SINCE THE INCEPTION OF THE EMS DIVISION CREATING A NEED FOR CONSTANT TESTING, HIRING, AND TRAINING PROCESSES.

SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS ARE REQUIRED TO HAVE AN IOWA EMERGENCY MEDICAL TECHNICIAN CERTIFICATION PRIOR TO BEING HIRED.

