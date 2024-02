SUSPECT CHARGED WITH MULTIPLE COUNTS AFTER WEEKEND WRONG WAY PURSUIT

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING NUMEROUS CHARGES FOLLOWING A PURSUIT THROUGH THE CITY LATE SATURDAY NIGHT INTO SUNDAY MORNING.

AN IOWA STATE TROOPER ON PATROL AROUND 11:50 P.M. OBSERVED A FORD EXPLORER WITH A CRACKED WINDSHIELD AND NEBRASKA PLATES FAIL TO STOP AFTER LEAVING A CONVENIENCE STORE ON WEST 7TH.

THE VEHICLE DRIVER REFUSED TO STOP, THEN ENTERED A RESIDENTIAL YARD TO ELUDE LAW ENFORCEMENT.

THE PATROL SAYS THE SUSPECT, 34-YEAR-OLD FELIPE ALCARAZ, CONTINUED AT A HIGH RATE OF SPEED, DRIVING THROUGH MULTIPLE STOP SIGNS AND CROSSING SOUTHBOUND ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD, GOING OVER THE MEDIAN AT A HIGH RATE OF SPEED IN THE NORTHBOUND LANE, NEARLY STRIKING MULTIPLE VEHICLES WHILE TRAVELING IN THE WRONG DIRECTION.

THE SUSPECT THEN ENTERED INTERSTATE 29 GOING SOUTHBOUND IN THE NORTH BOUND EXIT RAMP AND TURNED OFF THE VEHICLE’S HEADLIGHTS, EXITING I-29 AT SOUTH VIRGINIA STREET IN THE WRONG DIRECTION.

A SECOND TROOPER RAMMED THE VEHICLE AND IT EVENTUALLY BECAME DISABLED AFTER STRIKING THE CURB ON THE WESLEY PARKWAY ON-RAMP MEDIAN.

TROOPERS HAD TO BREAK THE DRIVER’S SIDE WINDOW TO REMOVE ALCARAZ.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE HE ALLEGEDLY RESISTED ARREST AND WAS REACHING FOR BRASS KNUCKLES AND HAD A LOADED SMITH AND WESSON 9MM HANDGUN NEAR HIS FLOOR PEDALS.

THE TROOPERS AND SIOUX CITY POLICE FOUND MARIJUANA, A PLASTIC BAGGIE WITH A WHITE, CRYSTALLINE SUBSTANCE AND OTHER DRUG RELATED MATERIALS.

ALCARAZ WAS OPERATING THE VEHICLE WITHOUT THE OWNER’S CONSENT AND WAS A BARRED DRIVER WITH TEN WITHDRAWALS.

HE IS CHARGED WITH FELON IN POSSESSION OF A FIREARM, FELONY ELUDING, POSSESSION OF A CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE 3RD OFFENSE, AND NUMEROUS OTHER DRUG AND TRAFFIC RELATED COUNTS.

ALCARAZ IS BEING HELD IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL ON $50,000 BOND