SUSPECT CHARGED IN RECENT MORNINGSIDE BURGLARIES

A SIOUX CITY MAN IS IN CUSTODY FACING SEVERAL CHARGES RELATED TO A SERIES OF RECENT BURGLARIES AND VEHICLE THEFTS IN SIOUX CITY AND SGT. BLUFF.

SIOUX CITY POLICE RESPONDED TO A CALL JUST BEFORE 5:30 A.M. MONDAY FROM 2601 SOUTH CORAL STREET WHERE A FEMALE WOKE UP AND FOUND AN ADULT MALE INSIDE OF HER RESIDENCE.

THE SUSPECT RAN OUT OF THE VICTIM’S RESIDENCE BUT WAS APPREHENDED BY SIOUX CITY POLICE AFTER A SHORT FOOT PURSUIT.

TWENTY-YEAR-OLD KADEN ANTON-MILLER ALLEGEDLY IS RESPONSIBLE FOR A STRING OF BREAK-INS AND VEHICLE THEFTS IN SIOUX CITY AND SERGEANT BLUFF OVER THE PAST FEW MONTHS.

ANTON-MILLER WAS CHARGED WITH TWO COUNTS OF SECOND DEGREE BURGLARY, FIVE COUNTS OF ATTEMPTED SECOND DEGREE BURGLARY, ONE COUNT OF 3RD DEGREE BURGLARY, THEFT OF A MOTOR VEHICLE, OPERATING A VEHICLE WITHOUT OWNER’S CONSENT, ONE COUNT OF THEFT, ELUDING, AND FAILURE TO OBEY A PEACE OFFICER.

HE IS BEING HELD ON $60,900 BOND IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.

THIS INVESTIGATION IS ON-GOING AND ANYONE WITH ANY ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT RECENT BURGLARIES AND THEFTS IN THE SIOUX CITY OR SGT. BLUFF AREA IS ASKED TO CALL SIOUX CITY POLICE AT (712)279-6440 OR CRIME STOPPERS AT (712) 258-8477.