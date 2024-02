SOUTH DAKOTA LAWMAKERS CONSIDER CARBON PIPELINE MEASURES

SOUTH DAKOTA LAWMAKERS ARE WORKING TO BRIDGE THE GAP BETWEEN CARBON PIPELINE COMPANIES AND LANDOWNERS.

ONE BILL IS GOING THROUGH THE LEGISLATURE ALREADY, AND A NEW ONE WAS TO BE INTRODUCED TODAY.

REPUBLICAN SENATOR CASEY CRABTREE HOPES THE BILL HE INTRODUCED, SB 201, CAN BRING SOME COMMON UNDERSTANDING BETWEEN ALL PARTIES IN CO2 EXPANSION. BUT IT WOULD BE REMOVING DECISION-MAKING POWER AWAY FROM MUNICIPALITIES, TOWNSHIPS AND COUNTIES.

REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE JON HANSEN SAYS HE’S BRINGING IN HOUSE BILL 12-19 THAT SAYS, IF THE MAIN PURPOSE OF A COMPANY’S PIPELINE IS TO JUST BURY CARBON, THERE’S NO PUBLIC USE FOR IT AND, THEREFORE, NOT ELIGIBLE FOR EMINENT DOMAIN.