NEBRASKA TO LAUNCH SUMMER EBT STUDENT FOOD PROGRAM

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN HAS ANNOUNCED AN INITIATIVE AIMED AT STRENGTHENING NEBRASKA’S SUMMER FOOD SERVICE PROGRAMS FOR SCHOOL CHILDREN.

PILLEN AND OTHER STATE OFFICIALS HELD A NEWS CONFERENCE AT THE STATE CAPITOL IN LINCOLN MONDAY TO ANNOUNCE NEBRASKA’S INTENTION TO JOIN THE FEDERAL SUMMER EBT PROGRAM:

THE PROGRAM IS STILL TAKING SHAPE.

STATE HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES C-E-O STEVE CORSI SAYS A WEBSITE IS BEING DEVELOPED THAT PARENTS WILL BE ABLE TO APPLY FOR EBT CARDS ON AND OBTAIN INFORMATION:

STATE SENATOR RAY AGUILAR SAYS THE PROGRAM WILL HELP CONNECT WITH STUDENTS OF RURAL FAMILIES IN NEED OF HELP:

PILLEN SAYS THE NEW PLAN IS SCHEDULED TO LAUNCH THIS SUMMER.