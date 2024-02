IOWA MEDICAL MARIJUANA OUTLETS MAY DOUBLE IN STATE

STATE LAWMAKERS ON A SENATE SUBCOMMITTEE HAVE AGREED TO ADVANCE A BILL THAT WOULD DOUBLE THE NUMBER OF MEDICAL CANNABIS DISPENSARIES IN IOWA, BUT THEY’RE EXPRESSING RESERVATIONS ABOUT THE PLAN.

ABOUT 18-THOUSAND IOWANS ARE CURRENTLY REGISTERED TO BUY CANNABIDIOL OR C-B-D PRODUCTS FROM THE FIVE STATE LICENSED BUSINESSES.

SENATOR MIKE BOUSSELOT OF ANKENY SAYS A PROLIFERATION OF PRODUCTS THAT PRODUCE A HIGH ARE BEING SOLD ELSEWHERE.

IAPOT1 OC……THE FEDERAL LEVEL.” :12

SENATOR JANET WEINER OF IOWA CITY SAYS IOWA’S MEDICAL MARIJUANA PROGRAM IS REALLY LITTLE — FOR A REASON.

IAPOT2 OC…….A LOT OF REVENUE.” :09

THE FIVE MEDICAL MARIJUANA DISPENSARIES LICENSED BY THE STATE ARE IN SIOUX CITY, COUNCIL BLUFFS, CORALVILLE, WATERLOO AND WINDSOR HEIGHTS.

THE IOWA CANNABIS COMPANY OPERATES THREE OF THOSE AND A LOBBYIST FOR THE COMPANY RAISED CONCERNS ABOUT PART OF THE BILL THAT SAYS IF THE NUMBER OF DISPENSARIES EXPANDS TO 10, ONE COMPANY COULD ONLY OPERATE THREE.

TIM COONAN IS A LOBBYIST FOR GREEN LEAF CANNABIS COMPANY, A FIRM THAT BACKS THE BILL BECAUSE IT WANTS TO APPLY FOR A LICENSE.

IAPOT3 OC……CERTAIN FEW ENTITIES.” :07

MEDPHARM IOWA HAS THE LICENSE FOR THE STATE’S OTHER TWO DISPENSARIES.

MARIJUANA IS LEGAL FOR RECREATIONAL USE IN MINNESOTA, ILLINOIS AND MISSOURI.

RADIO IOWA