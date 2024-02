FEDERAL FUNDING FOR COLD CASE UNITS PROPOSED

A NEBRASKA U.S. HOUSE MEMBER IS ASKING THAT A FEDERAL GRANT PROGRAM BE ESTABLISHED TO HELP FUND INVESTIGATIONS INTO COLD CASES INVOLVING UNSOLVED HOMICIDES.

GOP REPRESENTATIVE DON BACON AND DEMOCRATIC REPRESENTATIVE DWIGHT EVANS OF PENNSYLVANIA HAVE REINTRODUCED THE VIOLENT INCIDENT CLEARANCE AND TECHNOLOGICAL INVESTIGATIVE METHODS ACT, (VICTIM ACT FOR SHORT).

THE BILL WOULD CREATE A FUND THROUGH THE DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE WHERE THE MONEY WOULD GO TOWARD HIRING, TRAINING, AND MAINTAINING AN INVESTIGATIVE TEAM IN STATE, TRIBAL, AND OTHER LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES.

THE TWO REPRESENTATIVES HAVE BEEN JOINED BY MEMBERS OF BOTH PARTIES IN NUMEROUS OTHER STATES IN CO-SPONSORING THE PROPOSAL.