NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN WILL JOIN STATE HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES C-E-O STEVE CORSI AND DR. BRIAN MAHER, COMMISSIONER FOR THE NEBRASKA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION IN ANNOUNCING AN INITIATIVE AIMED AT STRENGTHENING NEBRASKA’S SUMMER FOOD SERVICE PROGRAMS.

THE NEW PLAN IS SCHEDULED TO LAUNCH IN SUMMER 2024.

PILLEN WILL HOLD A NEWS CONFERENCE AT 9 A.M. MONDAY IN THE: WARNER CHAMBER INSIDE THE STATE CAPITOL BUILDING IN LINCOLN.

THEY WILL ALSO BE JOINED BY STATE SENATOR RAY AGUILAR.