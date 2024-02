IOWA LAWMAKERS CONSIDER ELIMINATING GENDER BALANCE REQUIREMENT

AN IOWA SENATE COMMITTEE HAS APPROVED A BILL TO REMOVE THE REQUIREMENT THAT STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS HAVE AN EQUAL NUMBER OF MEN AND WOMEN.

A FEDERAL JUDGE RECENTLY RULED THAT IOWA’S GENDER BALANCE REQUIREMENT FOR THE STATE JUDICIAL NOMINATING COMMIUSSION VIOLATES THE U-S CONSTITUTION’S EQUAL PROTECTION CLAUSE.

SENATOR JASON SCHULTZ, A REPUBLICAN FROM SCHLESWIG, SAYS A WOMAN WHO’S A FORMER CONSTITUENT WANTED TO SERVE ON THE COMMISSION, BUT COULDN’T BECAUSE A MAN HAD TO BE APPOINTED TO MEET THE GENDER BALANCE REQUIREMENT.

GBAL1 OC…….THE FIRST PLACE.” :11

SENATOR CLAIRE CELSI, A DEMOCRAT FROM DES MOINES, SAYS WOMEN HAVE NOT YET REACHED GENDER PARITY IN IOWA.

GBAL2 OC……..HELP US ACHIEVE.” :11

SENATOR CARRIE KOELKER, A REPUBLICAN FROM DYERSVILLE, SAYS THE GENDER BALANCE REQUIREMENT MUFFLES INPUT ON BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS.

GBAL3 OC……….TO BE HEARD.” :08

THE BILL CLEARED THE SENATE STATE GOVERNMENT COMMITTEE AND A HOUSE SUBCOMMITTEE THIS PAST WEEK.

LAST YEAR, GOVERNOR REYNOLDS SAID SHE FAVORS GETTING RID OF IOWA’S GENDER BALANCE REQUIREMENT FOR ALL STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS.

RADIO IOWA

………………..