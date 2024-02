BOND REDUCTION DENIED FOR BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT

THE SUSPECT CHARGED IN A JANUARY 23RD BANK ROBBERY OF A DOWNTOWN BANK HAS PLEADED NOT GUILTY TO THE CRIME.

31-YEAR-OLD JONATHAN BIRDNECKLACE IS CHARGED WITH 2ND DEGREE ROBBERY OF THE GREAT SOUTHERN BANK AT 4TH AND PIERCE.

THE JUDGE HAS ALSO DENIED A REQUEST TO LOWER THE $35,000 BOND BIRDNECKLACE IS BEING HELD ON IN THE WOODBURY COUNTY JAIL.

COURT DOCUMENTS SAY BIRDNECKLACE ENTERED THE GREAT SOUTHERN BANK AND PASSED A NOTE TO THE TELLER DEMANDING MONEY AND MAKING A THREAT TO SHOOT THE TELLER IF THEY PUSHED AN ALARM.

BIRDNECKLACE FLED THE BANK WITH $2405-DOLLARS, AND WAS CAPTURED A SHORT TIME LATER.

A JURY TRIAL IN THE CASE HAS BEEN SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 16TH.

THIS IS THE SECOND TIME BIRDNECKLACE HAS BEEN ARRESTED FOR ROBBING THE GREAT SOUTHERN BANK AT 329 PIERCE STREET.

HE WAS ARRESTED AND CHARGED WITH ROBBING THAT BANK ON OCTOBER 30TH OF 2014.