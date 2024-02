STATE TROOPERS WILL HAVE EXTRA MANPOWER ON IOWA ROADS SUNDAY

THOUSANDS OF IOWANS WILL BE WATCHING PRO FOOTBALL ON T-V SUNDAY AND DOZENS OF STATE TROOPERS WILL BE WATCHING THE HIGHWAYS AFTER THE BIG GAME FOR DRIVERS WHO ARE PUTTING THEMSELVES — AND OTHERS — AT RISK.

TROOPER PAUL GARDNER OF THE IOWA STATE PATROL IN FORT DODGE, SAYS THEY’RE PLANNING A MORE VISIBLE PRESENCE ON THE STATE’S ROADS THAN A NORMAL SUNDAY.

FEES1 OC….HOME SAFELY (X2) :19

IF YOU PLAN TO WATCH THE GAME AT A LOCAL WATERING HOLE OR AT A FRIEND’S HOUSE, GARDNER SAYS IT’S VITAL THAT YOU COME UP WITH A PLAN AHEAD OF TIME TO GET YOURSELF HOME.

FEES2 OC….RESPONSIBLY :21

GARDNER SAYS LAST YEAR’S SUPER BOWL SUNDAY DID -NOT- BRING A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS OR DEATHS IN IOWA, AND HE HOPES FOR A SIMILAR RESULT THIS WEEKEND.

TROOPER KEVIN KRULL, WHO’S BASED IN SPENCER, SAYS FOR THE COST OF A DRUNK DRIVING CONVICTION, YOU COULD ATTEND THE SUPER BOWL IN PERSON.

FEES3 OC….FEES :15

THE KEY PHRASE KRULL WANTS EVERYONE TO KNOW FOR THIS WEEKEND’S FESTIVITIES IS, “FANS DON’T LET FANS DRIVE DRUNK.”