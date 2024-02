Iowa Native & USD Coyote Suits Up Sunday For KC Chiefs

MOUNT VERNON, IOWA NATIVE JACK COCHRANE WILL PLAY IN THE SUPER BOWL FOR THE SECOND TIME IN HIS SECOND YEAR IN THE NFL.

THE FORMER SOUTH DAKOTA COYOTE STAR IS A LINEBACKER FOR A KANSAS CITY CHIEFS TEAM THAT WILL PLAY THE SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS IN SUNDAY’S SUPER BOWL IN LAS VEGAS.

COCHRANE1 OC……PRETTY BLESSED :08

COCHRANE SAYS MUCH OF THE CREDIT FOR HIS SUCCESS GOES TO SOUTH DAKOTA COACH BOB NIELSON:

COCHRANE2 OC……..DAILY BASIS :19

COCHRANE HAS A LOT OF GREAT MEMORIES PLAYING FOR MOUNT VERNON HIGH SCHOOL.

COCHRANE3 OC……….LITTLE KID :20

YOU CAN LISTEN TO THE SUPER BOWL SUNDAY ON KSCJ. KICKOFF IS SET FOR 5:30 P.M.

Radio Iowa/ Photo courtesy NFL.com