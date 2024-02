HOEK INDICTED ON 1ST DEGREE MURDER CHARGE

SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY JACKLEY HAS ANNOUNCED THAT A MOODY COUNTY GRAND JURY HAS INDICTED JOSEPH HOEK OF SIOUX FALLS ON CHARGES OF FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND AGGRAVATED ELUDING FOR THE DEATH OF MOODY COUNTY CHIEF DEPUTY SHERIFF KEN PROROK.

JACKLEY SAYS THE FIRST DEGREE MURDER CHARGE IS A CLASS A FELONY THAT CARRIES A MAXIMUM SENTENCE OF DEATH OR LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE.

THE AGGRAVATED ELUDING CHARGE IS A CLASS 6 FELONY THAT CARRIES A MAXIMUM SENTENCE OF TWO YEARS IN THE STATE PRISON.

HOEK IS BEING HELD WITHOUT BOND.

THE ATTORNEY GENERAL IS EXPECTED TO PROVIDE WRITTEN NOTICE IF HE INTENDS TO SEEK CAPITAL PUNISHMENT AT THE NEXT HEARING, WHICH IS SCHEDULED FOR MARCH 13 AT 11:00 AM AT THE BROOKINGS COUNTY COURTHOUSE.