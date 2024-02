BRIAR CLIFF BEGINS SEARCH FOR NEW PRESIDENT

BRIAR CLIFF UNIVERSITY’S BOARD OF TRUSTEES HAS LAUNCHED THE SEARCH FOR THE 13TH PRESIDENT OF THE SIOUX CITY SCHOOL.

R.H.PERRY AND ASSOCIATES IS SUPPORTING THE UNIVERSITY WITH THIS PROCESS, WITH THE SEARCH COMMITTEE WHICH IS COMPRISED OF MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES, FACULTY, STAFF, AND A STUDENT TO ENSURE THAT ALL COMMUNITY CONSTITUENCIES ARE REPRESENTED IN THE PROCESS.

THE PRESIDENTIAL PROFILE HAS BEEN POSTED, AND APPLICATIONS ARE BEING COLLECTED WITH A DUE DATE OF MARCH 11TH.

SEMI-FINALIST INTERVIEWS WITH THE SEARCH COMMITTEE ON APRIL 12TH & 13TH.

THE FINALISTS WILL BE INTERVIEWED ON CAMPUS THE WEEK OF APRIL 22ND AND/OR 29TH.

THE PERSON SELECTED AS THE NEW UNIVERSITY PRESIDENT WILL ASSUME OFFICE ON JULY 11TH.