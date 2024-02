SPLIT DECISION RULING IN GAUSMAN LAWSUIT VS SIOUX CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT

THERE’S BEEN A SPLIT DECISION RULING ON ALLEGED VIOLATIONS OF THE IOWA OPEN MEETINGS ACT INVOLVING THE BENCH TRIAL OF THE LAWSUIT FILED AGAINST THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT AND SCHOOL BOARD MEMBERS BY FORMER SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT DR. PAUL GAUSMAN.

JUDGE JEFFREY NEARY RULED THAT THE SCHOOL DISTRICT’S MEETING IN CLOSED SESSION ON JANUARY 24, 2022, DID VIOLATE THE IOWA OPEN MEETINGS ACT, BUT DID NOT IN A SECOND MEETING LATER THAT YEAR ON NOVEMBER 30TH.

GAUSMAN SUED THE SCHOOL DISTRICT OVER CLOSED SESSION HEARINGS OF THE SCHOOL BOARD INVOLVING BOARD EVALUATIONS OF HIS JOB PERFORMANCE.

HE WAS NOT ALLOWED TO ATTEND THE FIRST PORTION OF THE JANUARY 24TH MEETING NOR INVITED TO THE NOVEMBER 30TH MEETING WHICH TOOK PLACE AFTER HE WAS NO LONGER EMPLOYED BY THE DISTRICT.

NEARY RULED THAT THE FIRST PORTION OF THE MEETING IN CLOSED SESSION ON JANUARY 24TH, 2022, WAS A VIOLATION AS IT DID NOT COMPORT WITH THE PUBLICLY STATED REASON AND NOTICE OF THE REASON FOR THE CLOSED SESSION.

CURRENT SIOUX CITY SCHOOL BOARD PRESIDENT JAN GEORGE RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING “WE’RE PLEASED THAT THE COURT RULED IN OUR FAVOR REGARDING THE NOVEMBER 30TH, MEETING, AND THE FILING OF THE BOARD OF EDUCATION EXAMINERS COMPLAINT.

GEORGE WENT ON TO SAY THEY’RE CURRENTLY REVIEWING OPTIONS WITH RESPECT TO THE JANUARY 24TH RULING WITH THE DISTRICT’S LEGAL COUNSEL REGARDING THEIR FUTURE ACTIONS AND AFFIRMATIVE DEFENSE OF THAT MEETING.