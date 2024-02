SOUTH DAKOTA FENTANYL BILL PASSES STATE SENATE

A BILL IS FLYING UP THE LADDER THAT WOULD BRING HARSHER PENALTIES ON FENTANYL DEALERS IN SOUTH DAKOTA.

STATE LAWMAKERS HOPE SENATE BILL SIX IS A STEP IN SAVING LIVES BY DISCOURAGING PEOPLE FROM DISTRIBUTING FENTANYL.

THE CRIME FOR KNOWINGLY GIVING THE DEADLY DRUG TO SOMEONE WHO DIES AS A RESULT WOULD BE A CLASS ONE FELONY WITH UP TO 50 YEARS IN PRISON.

THAT’S DOUBLE WHAT THE PUNISHMENT COULD BE RIGHT NOW UNDER CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES.

REPUBLICAN SENATOR DAVID WHEELER IS THE PRIME SPONSOR OF THE BILL.

IT CLEARED THE SENATE UNANIMOUSLY AND NOW HEADS TO THE HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE.

File Photo