OFFICER INVOLVED HORNICK SHOOTING RULED JUSTIFIED

WOODBURY COUNTY ATTORNEY JAMES LOOMIS SAYS AN OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING LAST OCTOBER THAT ENDED WITH THE DEATH OF A MAN AT A RURAL HORNICK FARM WAS JUSTIFIED.

44-YEAR-OLD WALTER SULSBERGER DIED IN A STANDOFF WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICERS AFTER HE HAD SHOT AND KILLED HIS FATHER, 72-YEAR-OLD TODD SULSBERGER AT HIS FATHER’S FARM AND CATTLE OPERATION LAST OCTOBER 29TH.

LOOMIS SAYS THAT AT AROUND 7 P.M. THAT EVENING, TODD SULSBERGER CALLED 9-1-1, INSISTING THAT HIS SON WAS GOING TO SHOOT AND KILL HIM.

LOOMIS SAYS WALTER SULSBERGER TOLD RESPONDING OFFICERS THAT HE HAD KILLED HIS FATHER AND MADE IT CLEAR HE WOULDN’T SURRENDER:

SULSBERGER SET SEVERAL HAY BALES ON FIRE IN AN EFFORT TO HIDE WHERE HE WAS AND A FIVE AND A HALF HOUR STANDOFF ENSUED.

ARMORED LAW ENFORCEMENT VEHICLES THEN APPROACHED THE HILL HE WAS ON AROUND 2:45 A.M. WHEN SULSBERGER OPENED FIRE ON THEM WITH AN AUTOMATIC WEAPON.

COUNTY SHERIFF CHAD SHEEHAN SAYS LAW ENFORCEMENT RETURNED FIRE, AND A HEATED GUN BATTLE TOOK PLACE:

LOOMIS SAYS SULSBERGER WAS STRUCK DEAD BY MULTIPLE GUNSHOT WOUNDS:

LOOMIS AND THE IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL’S OFFICE RULED FOLLOWING AN IOWA D-C-I INVESTIGATION THAT THE SHOOTING OF SULSBERGER WAS LEGALLY JUSTIFIED.