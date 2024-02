MERCYONE CONSTRUCTION TO CLOSE PART OF 5TH ST.

PHASE TWO OF A CONSTRUCTION PROJECT AT THE MERCYONE SIOUXLAND MEDICAL CENTER WILL CAUSE A TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF A PORTION OF 5TH STREET FOR THREE DAYS STARTING ON NEXT THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 12TH.

THE SECOND PHASE OF INSTALLING A NEW SURGERY AIR HANDLING SYSTEM WILL BEGIN MONDAY MORNING WITH THE CRANE’S ARRIVAL.

CREWS WILL BE USING THE CRANE TO LIFT MATERIALS ONTO THE ROOF OF THE SOUTH BUILDING.

TWO LANES OF TRAFFIC ON 5TH STREET, STARTING PAST THE CIRCLE DRIVE ENTRANCE TO JENNINGS STREET, WILL BE CLOSED FROM FEBRUARY 12TH THROUGH THE 15TH.

ONE LANE ON 5TH STREET WILL REMAIN OPEN DURING THE LIFT.

THE MERCYONE SIOUXLAND CIRCLE DRIVE WILL FUNCTION NORMALLY, ALLOWING PATIENTS TO EXIT THE CIRCLE DRIVE ONTO 5TH STREET.