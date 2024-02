CITY SCHOOL BOARD TO HOLD TEACHER PAY WORK SESSION

ON MONDAY, THE SIOUX CITY COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL HOLD A WORK SESSION AHEAD OF THEIR REGULARLY SCHEDULED BOARD MEETING TO REVIEW THE TEACHER SALARY SCHEDULE AND THE POTENTIAL IMPACT OF THE STATE LEGISLATURE’S PROPOSED MINIMUM TEACHER PAY.

BOARD PRESIDENT JAN GEORGE SAYS THERE ARE BILLS IN BOTH THE IOWA HOUSE AND SENATE DEALING WITH THE ISSUE AS PART OF THE RESTRUCTURING OF AREA EDUCATION AGENCIES IN THE STATE.

HE SAYS THE BOARD WILL DISCUSS THE SALARY SCHEDULE PART AND HOW IT WILL FINANCIALLY IMPACT THE CITY SCHOOL DISTRICT IF IT PASSES:

JAN1 OC….DOES TO A SALARY SCHEDULE. :21

THE CURRENT BASE INDEX PAY IN THE SIOUX CITY DISTRICT IS AROUND $38,500 WITH SUPPLEMENTAL PAY BRING THAT UP TO AROUND $45,000.

AROUND 160 LOCAL TEACHERS WILL BE IMPACTED BY A STATE MANDATED PAY RAISE.

GEORGE SAYS AN ISSUE DISTRICTS MAY HAVE TO HAVE THEIR BUDGET FINALIZED BEFORE LAWMAKERS HAVE A BILL PASSED SETTING THE PAY SCHEDULE:

JAN2 OC……….TOO MUCH ON. :25

THE IOWA HOUSE STUDY BILL IS TABLED FOR NOW IN DES MOINES, WHILE THE SENATE VERSION IS STILL GOING FORWARD, HAVING PASSED OUT OF COMMITTEE.

MONDAY’S WORK SESSION BEGINS AT 4:30 P.M.