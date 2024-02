SD TOTAL CRIMES DECLINE IN 2023

SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY JACKLEY SAYS THE OVERALL NUMBER OF CRIMINAL OFFENSES REPORTED STATEWIDE IN 2023 WAS DOWN JUST OVER 2 1/2 PERCENT COMPARED TO 2022.

THE NUMBER OF REPORTED CRIMINAL OFFENSES WAS AT 67,145 IN 2023.

THAT’S A DECREASE FROM 68,917 REPORTED IN 2022.

JACKLEY SAYS THE MORE SERIOUS CRIMES, SUCH AS HOMICIDES, SEX OFFENSES, AND AGGRAVATED ASSAULTS, TOTALED 45,905 IN 2023, COMPARED TO 48,249 IN 2022.

THERE WERE 18 HOMICIDES REPORTED IN 2023, DOWN FROM 22 IN 2022.

THE NUMBER OF LESS SERIOUS OFFENSES, WHICH INCLUDE SUCH CRIMES AS D-U-I AND DISORDERLY CONDUCT, TOTALED 21,240 IN 2023, UP FROM 20,668 IN 2022.

FENTANYL OFFENSES ARE INCLUDED IN THE “OTHER NARCOTICS” CATEGORY.

THERE WERE 237 SUCH NARCOTICS OFFENSES REPORTED IN 2023, COMPARED TO 218 IN 2022, WITH MORE THAN 10 POUNDS OF FENTANYL SEIZED IN SOUTH DAKOTA LAST YEAR.