NOEM SIGNS 2ND CHANCE BILL INTO LAW

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM HAS SIGNED A BILL INTO LAW THAT PROVIDES SECOND-CHANCE PROFESSIONAL LICENSING OPPORTUNITIES IN THE STATE.

SENATE BILL 57 CREATES UNIFORM PROCEDURES FOR CONSIDERATION OF CRIMINAL HISTORIES AND CONVICTION IN PROFESSIONAL OR OCCUPATIONAL LICENSURE.

NOEM SAYS “WHEN INDIVIDUALS ARE READY TO REENTER SOCIETY, WE WANT THEM TO HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO BUILD A CAREER AND PROVIDE FOR THEMSELVES AND THEIR FAMILIES.

THE BILL ENSURES THAT AN UNRELATED CRIMINAL PAST DOESN’T STOP QUALIFIED APPLICANTS FROM FILLING OPEN JOBS AND SUCCESSFULLY REENTERING THE WORKFORCE.”

GOVERNOR NOEM HAS SIGNED 41 BILLS INTO LAW THIS LEGISLATIVE SESSION.