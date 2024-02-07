Musketeers Obtain Omaha Lancers Forward

The Sioux City Musketeers have announced a trade with the Omaha Lancers. Sioux City has received forward Justin Stupka in exchange for a 2024 Phase I 3rd round draft pick and a 2024 Phase II 5th round draft pick.

Stupka played in 38 games for the Lancers this season. He accrued 15 points through seven goals and eight assists.

He collected 13 points in 55 games the previous season with four goals and nine assists.

Through parts of his three seasons in the USHL, Stupka has played in 96 games and has scored 30 points on 12 goals and 18 assists.

The Pittsburgh native has been a thorn in the Musketeers side over the past season and a half. Through 14 career games versus Sioux City, Stupka has scored seven points on four goals and three assists.

A Miami University (OH) commit, he has especially enjoyed playing in the Tyson Events Center where he has authored four points via two goals and two assists and a +3 in seven career games in down town Sioux City, including a goal in Sioux City’s victory over Omaha last Friday.

Stupka will aim to make his Musketeers debut against his old team on Thursday, when Sioux City travels to Omaha to face the Lancers at 7:05 pm.

Sioux City currently sits in second place in the USHL western conference standings at 52 points with a 23-12-6-0 record.