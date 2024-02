KIM TAYLOR TO BE SENTENCED APRIL 1ST

A SENTENCING DATE HAS BEEN SET IN FEDERAL COURT FOR THE WOMAN FOUND GUILTY OF OVER 50 COUNTS OF ELECTION FRAUD IN WOODBURY COUNTY LAST NOVEMBER.

KIM TAYLOR, WHO IS THE WIFE OF WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR JEREMY TAYLOR,WILL BE SENTENCED ON APRIL 1ST.

SHE WAS CONVICTED BY A FEDERAL JURY OF 26 COUNTS OF PROVIDING FALSE INFORMATION IN REGISTERING AND VOTING, 23 COUNTS OF FRAUDULENT VOTING AND 3 COUNTS OF FRAUDULENT REGISTRATION.

WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL WAS ONE OF THE WITNESSES FEDERAL PROSECUTORS CALLED TO TESTIFY IN THE CASE.

GILL SPOKE ABOUT THE CASE THAT DATED BACK TO THE 2020 PRIMARY ELECTION. WEDNESDAY ON KSCJ’S “OPEN LINE”

HIS INVOLVMENT STARTED WHEN WORKERS IN HIS DEPARTMENT COUNTING ABSENTEE BALLOTS BECAME CONCERNED ABOUT SOME OF THOSE VOTES:

GILL SAYS THOSE CONCERNS CONTINUED AS IT BECAME EVIDENT THOSE VOTES WERE FROM MEMBERS OF THE SIOUX CITY VIETNAMESE COMMUNITY:

TWO VOTERS, A BROTHER AND A SISTER, DID COME FORWARD WHEN THEIR LEGAL ATTEMPTS TO VOTE WERE NOT ALLOWED BECAUSE SOMEONE HAD FORGED BALLOTS CAST IN THEIR NAMES:

PROSECUTORS PROVED KIM TAYLOR MANIPULATED VIETNAMESE PARENTS INTO VOTING ON BEHALF OF FAMILY MEMBERS OR OTHERWISE VOTING ILLEGALLY DURING THE TRIAL.