I-R-S HOPES TO BE MORE “USER FRIENDLY

IT MAY BE A LITTLE EASIER TO GET HELP IF YOU RUN INTO A PROBLEM FILLING OUT YOUR FEDERAL TAX FORMS THIS YEAR, AS THE INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE IS EXPANDING ITS RANGE OF SERVICES.

CHRISTOPHER MILLER, THE I-R-S SPOKESMAN FOR IOWA, SAYS THE AGENCY HAS ADDED MORE STAFF TO HANDLE CALLS ON ITS HELPLINE.

IRSHELP1 OC………. “ON THE PHONE” :07

HE SAYS MORE FUNDING FOR THE AGENCY THIS YEAR TRANSLATES TO MORE SERVICES AND BETTER SUPPORT.

THE I-R-S’ WEBSITE HAS ALSO GOTTEN A MAKE-OVER TO BETTER ASSIST TAXPAYERS.

IRSHELP2 OC……..”INFORMATION” :15

IF YOU HAVE QUESTIONS BUT DON’T WANT TO GET ONLINE OR ON THE PHONE, MILLER SAYS THERE’S ANOTHER OPTION.

IRSHELP3 OC……. ACROSS THE COUNTRY” :14

YOU CAN FIND A LOCAL CENTER, OR GET HELP ONLINE AT I-R-S-DOT-GOV.

RADIO IOWA