GRASSLEY SAYS WHY HE OPPOSES U.S. SENATE BORDER DEAL

SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY OF IOWA HAS EXPLAINED HIS DECISION TO OPPOSE THE SENATE-NEGOTIATED BORDER DEAL.

HE RELEASED A STATEMENT SAYING WHILE HE APPRECIATES THE EFFORTS MADE BY SENATOR LANKFORD AND COLLEAGUES TO NEGOTIATE ON BORDER POLICY, THE RESULTING DEAL FAILS TO ADDRESS THE BORDER CRISIS CAUSED BY PRESIDENT BIDEN’S OPEN BORDER POLICES AND REFUSAL TO ENFORCE OUR IMMIGRATION LAWS.

GRASSLEY SAYS THAT HAS ALLOWED 8.8 MILLION ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS AND COUNTING INTO OUR COUNTRY.

HE SAYS GAPING LOOPHOLES, POOR BORDER ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS AND A LACK OF ACCOUNTABILITY MEASURES MAKE THIS LEGISLATION WOEFULLY INADEQUATE.

GRASSLEY SAYS HE WILL NOT VOTE TO ADVANCE A BILL THAT WOULD CODIFY INEFFECTIVE POLICIES AND GIVE PRESIDENT BIDEN MORE POWER TO ABUSE WHAT HE HAS ALREADY SO BADLY BROKEN.

HE SAYS PRESIDENT BIDEN HAS THE AUTHORITY TO SHUT DOWN THE BORDER, THE SAME AUTHORITY HE USED TO OPEN IT WITH THE MULTITUDE OF EXECUTIVE ORDERS HE ISSUED ON THE FIRST DAY OF HIS PRESIDENCY.