CARBON PIPELINE BILLS ADVANCE IN SD HOUSE

CARBON DIOXIDE PIPELINE BILLS ARE MOVING FORWARD IN THE SOUTH DAKOTA LEGISLATURE.

TWO BILLS PASSED FROM THE HOUSE COMMERCE AND ENERGY COMMITTEE ON MONDAY.

HOUSE BILL 11-85 REQUIRES CERTAINTY OF NOTIFICATION TO LANDOWNERS FOR SURVEYS.

HOUSE BILL 11-86 SETS A 50-YEAR TERM FOR CO-2 PIPELINE EASEMENTS.

THE LEGISLATION COULD BE IN FOR SOME CHANGES AS SUPPORTERS AND OPPONENTS CITED THINGS THEY LIKED AND DISLIKED ABOUT THE BILLS.

HOUSE MAJORITY LEADER REPUBLICAN REPRESENTATIVE WILL MORTENSON SAYS THE BILLS OFFER MORE PROTECTION TO PROPERTY OWNERS WHILE NOT STOPPING CO2 PROJECTS IN THE STATE.