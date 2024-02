BIRD WANTS FUNDING FOR IOWA COLD CASE UNIT

ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD IS ASKING THE STATE LEGISLATURE FOR OVER HALF A MILLION DOLLARS TO START A COLD CASE UNIT IN THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.

BIRD PROPOSES HIRING THREE INVESTIGATORS AND A PROSECUTOR TO DIG INTO THOSE UNSOLVED MURDERS.

THE IOWA LEGISLATURE VOTED TO CREATE A COLD CASE UNIT IN THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY IN 2008, BUT NEVER PROVIDED THE MONEY FOR IT TO OPERATE.

MORE THAN A DECADE AGO, STATE OFFICIALS USED A FEDERAL GRANT TO HIRE A COUPLE OF INVESTIGATORS AND A LAB TECHNICIAN TO CULL THROUGH COLD CASES.