SCHOLTEN RAISES CONCERNS OVER FERTILIZER PLANT PROPOSED SALE

DEMOCRATS IN THE IOWA HOUSE ARE RAISING CONCERNS ABOUT THE PENDING SALE OF A SOUTHEAST IOWA FERTILIZER PLANT. KOCH INDUSTRIES PLANS TO BUY THE IOWA FERTILIZER COMPANY NEAR WEVER FOR THREE-POINT-SIX BILLION DOLLARS.

REPRESENTATIVE J-D SCHOLTEN OF SIOUX CITY, SAYS FOUR COMPANIES ALREADY CONTROL 75 PERCENT OF THE NITROGEN FERTILIZER MARKET IN THE U-S.

FERT7 OC…….IN THE MARKET.” :16

IN 2012, THE STATE OF IOWA PROVIDED 112 MILLION DOLLARS IN TAX CREDITS AND LOANS FOR THE PROJECT. LEE COUNTY PROVIDED A 30 MILLION DOLLAR PROPERTY TAX ABATEMENT.

REPRESENTATIVE ELINOR LEVIN, A DEMOCRAT FROM IOWA CITY, SAYS STATE OFFICIALS NEED TO ENSURE KOCH MEETS THE TERMS FOR THOSE INCENTIVES.

FERT8 OC……HERE IN IOWA.” :15

SCHOLTEN SAYS THE OTHER CONCERN IS WHAT HAPPENS TO THE 260 IOWA FERTILIZER COMPANY EMPLOYEES.

FERT9 OC……BE THE SAME.” :15

KOCH’S ACQUISITION OF THE SOUTHEAST IOWA PLANT IS BEING REVIEWED BY FEDERAL ANTI-TRUST REGULATORS.

HOUSE DEMOCRATS HAVE SENT A LETTER TO THE U-S JUSTICE DEPARTMENT, THE FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION AND IOWA ATTORNEY GENERAL BRENNA BIRD THAT OUTLINES CONCERNS ABOUT THE SALE.

KOCH INDUSTRIES ALREADY OPERATES A FERTILIZER PLANT IN FORT DODGE.

Radio Iowa