REYNOLDS WILL SEND MORE HELP TO TEXAS SOUTHERN BORDER

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS SHE WILL SEND ANOTHER GROUP OF STATE LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENTS AND NATIONAL GUARD SOLDIERS TO THE U-S-MEXICO BORDER, BUT SHE’S WAITING TO COORDINATE THE TIMING WITH TEXAS OFFICIALS.

REYNOLDS WILL USE FEDERAL PANDEMIC RELIEF FUNDS TO FINANCE THE MISSION

SHE WAS AMONG A DOZEN REPUBLICAN GOVERNORS WHO WERE IN TEXAS SUNDAY IN SUPPORT OF TEXAS GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT’S ACTIONS AT THE BORDER.

TWICE BEFORE REYNOLDS SENT A GROUP OF STATE TROOPERS AND INVESTIGATORS TO ASSIST TEXAS OFFICIALS AT THE BORDER.

SHE DOES NOT EXPECT THE BIPARTISAN PLAN DEVELOPED BY U-S SENATE NEGOTIATORS TO TOUGHEN IMMIGRATION RULES TO PASS AND SAYS PRESIDENT BIDEN ALREADY HAS THE AUTHORITY TO ACT.

REYNOLDS SAYS TWO CHINESE NATIONALS WERE ARRESTED IN RURAL IOWA LAST WEEK IN CONNECTION WITH WHAT INVESTIGATORS DESCRIBE AS A 30 MILLION DOLLAR NATIONWIDE FRAUD CASE.

REYNOLDS SAYS 26 OF THE STATE’S DRUG INVESTIGATIONS LAST YEAR WERE LINKED TO THE MEXICAN DRUG CARTELS.

