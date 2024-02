LOW RUNOFF YEAR PREDICTED FOR GAVINS POINT DAM

THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS SAYS THE UPDATED 2024 CALENDAR YEAR RUNOFF FORECAST FOR THE MISSOURI RIVER BASIN ABOVE SIOUX CITY CONTINUES TO BE BELOW AVERAGE.

JANUARY RUNOFF IN THE MISSOURI RIVER BASIN ABOVE SIOUX CITY WAS 0.4 MILLION ACRE-FEET, JUST 56% OF AVERAGE.

RUNOFF WAS WELL-BELOW-AVERAGE DUE TO MUCH-BELOW-NORMAL TEMPERATURES OVER THE WHOLE MISSOURI RIVER BASIN AND BELOW-NORMAL PRECIPITATION OVER MOST OF THE UPPER BASIN.

JOHN REMUS, CHIEF OF THE U.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS’ MISSOURI RIVER BASIN WATER MANAGEMENT DIVISION SAYS THIS IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE BELOW-AVERAGE PLAINS AND MOUNTAIN SNOWPACK INDICATES A BELOW-NORMAL RUNOFF YEAR FOR THE BASIN.