JACKLEY ANNOUNCES CHARGES AGAINST SUSPECT IN SD DEPUTY DEATH

SOUTH DAKOTA ATTORNEY GENERAL MARTY JACKLEY HAS ANNOUNCED THAT JOSEPH GENE HOEK OF SIOUX FALLS HAS BEEN CHARGED WITH FIRST DEGREE MURDER AND AGGRAVATED ELUDING FOR THE DEATH OF MOODY COUNTY CHIEF DEPUTY SHERIFF KEN PROROK LAST FRIDAY AFTERNOON.

THE 40-YEAR-OLD HOEK IS BEING HELD WITHOUT BOND.

JACKLEY SAYS PROROK WAS KILLED IN THE LINE OF DUTY FRIDAY STEMMING FROM A VEHICLE PURSUIT INVOLVING HOEK.

HOEK HAS BEEN HELD IN THE LAKE COUNTY JAIL IN MADISON, BUT MADE AN INITIAL APPEARANCE AT 9 A.M. MONDAY AT THE MOODY COUNTY COURTHOUSE IN FLANDREAU.

HIS NEXT COURT APPEARANCE WILL BE ON FEBRUARY 9TH.

Photo from Lake County Sheriff