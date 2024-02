FORMER IOWA AG SECRETARY BILL NORTHEY DIES AT AGE 64

IOWA IS MOURNING THE LOSS OF FORMER STATE SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE BILL NORTHEY, WHO HAS DIED UNEXPECTEDLY AT THE AGE OF 64.

MIKE NAIG, THE CURRENT IA AG SECRETARY, SAID IN A 2022 INTERVIEW HOW NORTHEY WAS BOTH A FRIEND AND MENTOR TO HIM:

NORTHEY, A SPIRIT LAKE NATIVE, SERVED AS IOWA’S SECRETARY OF AGRICULTURE FROM 2007 TO 2018, AND AS UNDER SECRETARY FOR FARM PRODUCTION AND CONSERVATION AT THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE FROM 2018 TO 2021:

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS SAYS NORTHEY’S WORK ETHIC AND PASSION FOR IOWA AGRICULTURE WAS UNMATCHED.

REYNOLDS HAS ORDERED ALL FLAGS IN IOWA TO BE LOWERED TO HALF-STAFF IMMEDIATELY AND REMAIN AT HALF-STAFF UNTIL SUNSET ON THE DAY OF NORTHEY’S FUNERAL AND INTERNMENT.