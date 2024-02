G-O-P GOVERNORS SUPPORT TEXAS BORDER SECURING EFFORTS

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS AND NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN WERE AMONG 13 GOVERNORS WHO JOINED TEXAS GOVERNOR GREG ABBOTT AT THE U-S-MEXICO BORDER IN EAGLE PASS, TEXAS ON SUNDAY.

ABBOTT SAYS AT LEAST HALF OF THE NATIONS GOVERNORS ARE SUPPORTING TEXAS IN THE EFFORT TO STOP THE ONGOING FLOOD OF THOUSANDS OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS CROSSING FROM MEXICO INTO THER UNITED STATES:

ABBOTT1 OC….OR AN INVASION. :18

THE OTHER GOVERNORS MET WITH ABBOTT AND TOURED THE EAGLE PASS AREA AND SAW THE RAZORWIRE AND OTHER MEASURES PUT IN PLACE BY TEXAS TO CLOSE THEIR BORDER WITH MEXICO TO ILLEGAL ENTRY:

ABBOTT2 OC……DENY ILLEGAL ENTRY. :23

SEVERAL GOVERNORS STOOD WITH ABBOTT AND SPOKE AT A NEWS CONFERENCE DURING THE AFTERNOON.

MONTANA’S GREG GIANFORTE SAYS MANY GOVERNOR’S ARE FRUSTRATED BY THE LACK OF FEDERAL COOPERATION IN STOPPING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION INCLUDING SEVERAL PEOPLE ON THE TERRORIST WATCH LIST:

ABBOTT3 OC…….THE WHITE HOUSE. :18

REYNOLDS AND PILLEN DID NOT SPEAK AT THE NEWS CONFERENCE.

MOST OF THE GOVERNORS ATTENDING HAVE SENT NATIONAL GUARD TROOPS, STATE TROOPERS AND SUPPLIES TO HELP TEXAS OVER THE PAST TWO YEARS.

LAST YEAR, THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL DEPLOYED SURVEILLANCE DRONES AND 60 NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS TO WORK WITH TEXAS AUTHORITIES.