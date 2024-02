WOODBINE MAN ARRESTED AFTER NEBRASKA TROOPER PURSUIT

TROOPERS WITH THE NEBRASKA STATE PATROL HAVE ARRESTED A WOODBINE, IOWA MAN FOLLOWING A PURSUIT IN OMAHA EARLY FRIDAY.

THE INCIDENT STARTED WHEN A STATE TROOPER ATTEMPTED A TRAFFIC STOP AROUND 1:40 A.M.OF AN S-U-V SPEEDING ON INTERSTATE 80 NEAR 60TH STREET IN OMAHA.

THE DRIVER REFUSED TO PULL OVER AND ACCELERATED AWAY SO THE TROOPER INITIATED A PURSUIT.

THE S-U-V EXITED AT 84TH STREET, CROSSED THE MEDIAN, LOST A TIRE, BUT KEPT GOING AT A HIGH RATE OF SPEED.

THE VEHICLE EXITED AND REENTERED I-480 MULTIPLE TIMES, RUNNING RED LIGHTS AND THEN JUST BEFORE THE MISSOURI RIVER BRIDGE, THE VEHICLE HIT A PATCH OF ICE, LOST CONTROL, AND CRASHED INTO A CONCRETE BARRIER.

THE DRIVER, 51-YEAR-OLD WILLIAM GANZHORN WAS THEN TAKEN INTO CUSTODY WITHOUT FURTHER INCIDENT.

GANZHORN, WAS TAKEN TO A HOSPITAL WITH NON-LIFE-THREATENING INJURIES.

HE WAS CITED FOR FLIGHT TO AVOID ARREST, WILLFUL RECKLESS DRIVING, FICTITIOUS LICENSE PLATE, AND NUMEROUS TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS.

FILE PHOTO