REWARD INCREASES FOR INFORMATION ON DAVID SCHULTZ DISAPPEARANCE

THE REWARD FOR FINDING MISSING WALL LAKE, IOWA TRUCKER DAVID SCHULTZ IS INCREASING.

THE REWARD FOR INFORMATION LEADING TO THE WHEREABOUTS OF SCHULTZ IS NOW AT 25 THOUSAND DOLLARS.

SCHULTZ, WHO IS 53, WAS LAST SEEN ON NOVEMBER 20TH IN SAC CITY.

SCHULTZ’S TRUCK, WHICH WAS LOADED WITH PIGS WAS DISCOVERED ALONG WITH HIS WALLET AND CELL PHONE, BUT THERE HAS BEEN NO SIGN OF HIM FOR OVER TWO MONTHS.

VOLUNTEERS HAVE SEARCHED MILES OF FIELDS AND ROADS WITHOUT FINDING ANY SIGN OF HIM.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ASKED TO CONTACT THE SAC COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.