IOWA LEGISLATURE’S A-E-A BILL ON HOLD FOR NOW

THE GOVERNOR’S PROPOSED OVERHAUL OF IOWA’S AREA EDUCATION AGENCIES WAS TABLED BY A SUBCOMMITTEE IN THE IOWA HOUSE THIS WEEK.

HOUSE SPEAKER PAT GRASSLEY SAYS HOUSE REPUBLICANS INTEND TO RESET THE CONVERSATION WITH PARENTS AND SCHOOL OFFICIALS AND BUILD OFF OF THE GOVERNOR’S PLAN.

GRASSLEY SAYS LEGISLATORS AND THE GOVERNOR SHARE THE GOAL OF IMPROVING OUTCOMES FOR STUDENTS WITH DISABILITIES, BUT THE DISCUSSION GENERATED BY THE GOVERNOR’S PLAN HAD CREATED A LEVEL OF UNCERTAINTY AMONG PARENTS AND SCHOOLS WHO RELY ON A-E-AS.

ON THURSDAY, GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS TOLD REPORTERS IT WAS TIME TO ACT TO MAKE A-E-AS MORE ACCOUNTABLE AFTER 20 YEARS OF POOR TEST SCORES AMONG STUDENTS WITH DISABILITIES