FEBRUARY IS HEART MONTH

FEBRUARY IS THE 60TH ANNUAL AMERICAN HEART MONTH.

BRIAN GEELAN IS A SPOKESMAN FOR THE IOWA CHAPTER OF THE AMERICAN HEART ASSOCIATION.

FRIDAY WAS NATIONAL WEAR RED DAY, AND GEELAN ENCOURAGES IOWANS TO ALSO DO A LITTLE RESEARCH AND CONSIDER THEIR OWN HEART HEALTH.

GEELAN SAYS EDUCATING THE PUBLIC ABOUT HEART HEALTH IS A KEY PROGRAM WITH THE HEART ASSOCIATION.

LEARN MORE ONLINE AT: HEART.ORG/IOWA