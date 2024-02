RICKETTS SAYS PAROLE AUTHORITY VIOLATIONS ESCALATE AT SOUTHERN BORDER

U.S. SENATOR PETE RICKETTS OF NEBRASKA IS THE LATEST FEDERAL LAWMAKER TO SPEAK OUT AGAINST THE ONGOING ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION FLOW STREAMING ACROSS OUR SOUTHERN BORDER.

RICKETTS IS ALSO CONCERNED ABOUT THE NUMBER OF PEOPLE WITH KNOWN TERRORIST CONNECTIONS BEING APPREHENDED CROSSING THE BORDER:

ANOTHER CONCERN OF THE NEBRASKA REPUBLICAN IS WHAT HE CALLS THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S ABUSE OF PAROLE AUTHORITY:

RICKETTS SAYS THE LAW IS CLEAR, OUR PAROLE SYSTEM IS SUPPOSED TO BE ABOUT INDIVIDUALS WITH SPECIAL CIRCUMSTANCES.

HE SAYS “IT’S NOT MEANT TO BE AN AMNESTY FOR THOSE WHO JUST WANT TO COME HERE AND WORK AND CALLS IT A CLEAR ABUSE OF PAROLE AUTHORITY THAT MUST STOP.”