IOWA ETHANOL PRODUCTION IN 2023 SETS A RECORD

IOWA ETHANOL PRODUCTION SET ANOTHER RECORD IN 2023.

THE IOWA RENEWABLE FUELS ASSOCIATION RELEASED FIGURES THURSDAY STATING PRODUCTION INCREASED TO A RECORD-BREAKING 4.6 BILLION GALLONS, UP FROM THE PREVIOUS RECORD OF 4.5 BILLION GALLONS IN 2022.

THE ASSOCIATION SAYS SOLID CORN PRODUCTION COMBINED WITH SOME OF THE MOST EFFICIENT PLANTS IN THE WORLD DROVE IOWA ETHANOL PRODUCTION FORWARD.

ASSOCIATION EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR MONTE SHAW SAYS IN ORDER TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITIES FOR FURTHER GROWTH IN THE SHORT TERM THEY NEED TO SEE YEAR-ROUND E-15 FINALIZED QUICKLY.

HE SAYS THEY ALSO HAVE THE OPPORTUNITY TO UNLOCK A NEW MARKET IN SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL, THAT CAN DRIVE MASSIVE BIOFUELS GROWTH FOR THE NEXT THREE DECADES.”

U.S. ETHANOL PRODUCTION IN 2023 EXCEEDED 15.5 BILLION GALLONS, WITH IOWA PRODUCING ROUGHLY 30 PERCENT.

ANNUAL IOWA ETHANOL PRODUCTION CAPACITY HAS INCREASED TO APPROXIMATELY 4.7 BILLION GALLONS.