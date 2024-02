FEENSTRA WILL VOTE TO IMPEACH MAYORKAS

IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA SAYS THE TIME FOR THE U-S TO RESPOND TO THE DRONE ATTACK THAT LEFT THREE AMERICAN SOLDIERS DEAD IN JORDAN IS NOW.

THE HOUSE IS SET TO VOTE ON THE IMPEACHMENT RESOLUTION FOR HOMELAND SECURITY SECRETARY ALEJANDRO MAYORKAS.

FEENSTRA SAYS THOUSANDS OF ILLEGALS ARE CROSSING THE U-S BORDER EVERY DAY BECAUSE THE SECRETARY IS NOT DOING HIS JOB.

MAYORKAS WOULD BE THE FIRST CABINET SECRETARY TO BE IMPEACHED IN NEARLY 150 YEARS.

Radio Iowa