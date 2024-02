ENTRIES OPEN FOR CITY ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE

ENTRIES ARE NOW BEING ACCEPTED FOR THE 2024 SIOUX CITY ST. PATRICK’S DAY PARADE.

IT WILL TAKE PLACE AT 3 P.M. ON SUNDAY, MARCH 17TH, STARTING AT HISTORIC 4TH AND IOWA STREETS, AND CONTINUES WEST DOWN 4TH, ENDING AT 4TH AND WATER STREETS.

EVERYONE IS INVITED TO WEAR GREEN AND BE IRISH FOR THE DAY ON MARCH 17.

THE PARADE WELCOMES LOCAL ORGANIZATIONS, BUSINESSES, MUSICIANS AND FAMILIES TO PARTICIPATE.

PARTICIPATION IS FREE FOR NON-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS AND FAMILIES, AND $30 FOR ALL OTHERS.

http://www.siouxcitystpats.com

THOSE INTERESTED IN PARTICIPATING OR WORKING AS A VOLUNTEER CAN GO ONLINE TO THE ABOVE LINK.

THE PARADE IS PRESENTED BY MVS METALS.