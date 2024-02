DUONG FACES NEW CHARGE IN GREENE COUNTY KIDNAPPING

THE SUSPECT CHARGED WITH ABDUCTING HIS SON FROM GREENE COUNTY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IN JEFFERSON, IOWA ON TUESDAY AFTERNOON IS NOW CHARGED WITH SECOND DEGREE KIDNAPPING ARMED WITH A DANGEROUS WEAPON.

34-YEAR-OLD BRANDON DUONG WAS OFFICIALLY CHARGED IN A CRIMINAL COMPLAINT FILED WEDNESDAY IN GREENE COUNTY.

THE SCHOOL PRINCIPAL TOLD POLICE BRANDON DUONG SHOWED UP AT THE SCHOOL AROUND 12:45 WHERE HIS SEVEN-YEAR-OLD SON BRYSON RAN TO BRANDON AND HIS VEHICLE FROM THE PLAYGROUND AT RECESS TIME.

THE BOY HAD BEEN ORDERED OUT OF MR. DUONG’S CUSTODY ON DECEMBER 21ST, 2023.

POLICE SAY BRANDON DUONG LEFT HIS CELL PHONE BEHIND TO AVOID BEING TRACKED.