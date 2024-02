NOEM EXPRESSES SOUTHERN BORDER CONCERNS

SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SPOKE BEFORE A JOINT SESSION OF THE SOUTH DAKOTA LEGISLATURE WEDNESDAY, TELLING STATE LAWMAKERS THE BORDER CRISIS IN TEXAS WAS AFFECTING EVERY STATE IN AMERICA:

TEXAS6 OC…EVERY DAY IN SOUTH DAKOTA. :21

NOEM WAS IN TEXAS LAST FRIDAY VISITING THE EAGLE PASS AREA SHE REFERS TO AS A WAR ZONE.

SHE SAYS DECEMBER WAS THE FIRST MONTH IN HISTORY WITH MORE THAN 300,000 ENCOUNTERS AT THE SOUTHERN BORDER.

NOEM SAYS SHE IS CONCERNED WITH ATTEMPTS BY DEMOCRATS TO HAVE PRESIDENT BIDEN FEDERALIZE THE TEXAS NATIONAL GUARD:

TEXAS7 OC…….ANY OTHER STATE. :23

THE GOVERNOR IS ALSO CONCERNED ABOUT MURDERS BEING COMMITTED BY CARTEL MEMBERS ON THE PINE RIDGE RESERVATION AND IN RAPID CITY, AND A GANG CALLED THE “GHOST DANCERS” AFFILIATED WITH THESE CARTELS:

TEXAS8 OC……THAT OBLIGATION. :25

NOEM TOLD STATE LAWMAKERS THAT SHE IS WILLING TO SEND ADDITIONAL RAZOR WIRE TO TEXAS AND IS EXPLORING VARIOUS LEGAL OPTIONS TO SUPPORT TEXAS AND FORCE THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT TO DO THEIR JOB.

IF THE STATE SENDS MORE NATIONAL GUARD MEMBERS TO TEXAS, SHE WANTS THEM TO HAVE A MORE EFFECTIVE ROLE:

TEXAS9 OC……….THAT HAPPENS. :13

NOEM SAYS SHE’S PROUD TO SUPPORT WHAT TEXAS IS DOING TO DEFEND ITSELF BECAUSE SHE REALIZES THE CONSEQUENCES OF WHAT WILL HAPPEN IF THEY DON’T.

SHE SAYS IT IS CLEAR WE CANNOT RELY ON THE FEDERAL ADMINISTRATION TO UPHOLD THE LAW AND SECURE OUR BORDER.

Audio through SD Public Broadcasting