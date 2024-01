TILLMAN TO GIVE TALK ON BLACK SPORTS HEROES OF CENTRAL HIGH

A LOCAL HISTORIAN WILL MAKE A PRESENTATION ON THE BLACK SPORTS HEROES OF CENTRAL HIGH SCHOOL THIS SATURDAY AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM.

JIM TILLMAN SAYS THAT STARTS WITH THE FIRST BLACK ATHLETES IN SIOUX CITY UP TO THE TIME CENTRAL CLOSED ITS DOORS IN 1972;

TILLMAN1 OC……BACK IN 1904. :17

TILLMAN WILL HIGHLIGHT MANY STAR ATHLETES THROUGH THE FOLLOWING DECADES SUCH AS THE 1930’S HAROLD WILLIAMS, THE BROTHER OF JUDO CHAMPION FRANKIE WILLIAMS, AND INTO THE 1940’S AND AFTERWARDS:

TILLMAN2 OC…..DAVE DUPREE. :21

TILLMAN SAYS HE DOESN’T WANT THIS TO BE A ONE WAY CONVERSATION, AND HOPES THOSE ATTENDING WILL SHARE THEIR STORIES WITH HIM ABOUT THE ATHLETES FROM THE CASTLE ON THE HILL:

TILLMAN3 OC……….IOWA STORY. :16

TILLMAN’S TALK WILL TAKE PLACE THIS SATURDAY AT 10:30 A.M. AT THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM LOCATED AT 4TH AND NEBRASKA STREETS IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.