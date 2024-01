SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE ATTEMPTING TO IDENTIFY A MALE SUSPECT WANTED IN A BURGLARY TO THE TOUCHSTONE SENIOR LIVING CENTER AT 1800 INDIAN HILLS DRIVE.

THE SUSPECT WAS LOADING UP COPPER THAT WAS STOLEN FROM A TOUCHSTONE BUILDING.

PHOTOS OF THE SUSPECT ARE WITHIN THIS STORY AND ALSO ON THE LOCAL CRIMESTOPPERS FACEBOOK PAGE.

IF YOU CAN IDENTIFY HIM, PLEASE CONTACT THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT AT (712) 279-6440 OR CRIME STOPPERS AT (712) 258-8477.