SIOUX CITY POLICE OFFICERS PERFORM UNUSUAL ANIMAL RESCUE

SIOUX CITY POLICE WERE RECENTLY CALLED TO COOK DRIVE TO HELP ASSIST ANIMAL CONTROL WITH A LARGE DEER WHO HAD HIS ANTLERS COMPLETELY TANGLED IN A HAMMOCK.

OFFICERS MIKE KOEHLER AND CADE GILL RESPONDED TO THE CALL TO HELP THE STRUGGLING ANIMAL.

KOEHLER SAYS WHEN THEY ARRIVED, THEY FOUND THE DEER HAD MINOR INJURIES.

INSTEAD OF EUTHANIZING THE ANIMAL, KOEHLER CAME UP WITH A PLAN TO SET IT FREE BY CUTTING THE ROPES WITH HIS KNIFE:

FOR CADE GILL, WHO IS A NEW OFFICER TRAINING WITH KOEHLER, THIS WAS DEFINITELY A DIFFERENT KIND OF CALL TO RESPOND TO:

THE OFFICERS WERE FINALLY ABLE TO CUT THE DEER FREE:

IF YOU SEE A DEER RUNNING AROUND THE NORTHSIDE WITH NETTING IN ITS ANTLERS, YOU WILL KNOW THE BUCK DID MAKE IT.