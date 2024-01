RADIG TO SEEK WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR’S POST

WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR KEITH RADIG IS THE THIRD CANDIDATE TO ANNOUNCE HE IS RUNNING FOR COUNTY AUDITOR.

RADIG, WHO IS ALSO A FORMER SIOUX CITY COUNCILMAN EXPLAINED HIS DECISION ON KSCJ’S “OPEN LINE” TUESDAY:

RADIG1 OC…..AUDITOR AND RECORDER. :24

HE SAYS THE AUDITORS POSITION IS IMPORTANT:

RADIG2 OC……REALLY IMPORTANT. :13

RADIG SAYS HE HAS BEEN LOOKING AT RUNNING FOR THE POSITION FOR THE PAST YEAR.

HE IS THE SECOND REPUBLICAN TO ANNOUNCE FOR THE OFFICE, FOLLOWING DEPUTY COUNTY AUDITOR MICHELLE SKAFF LAST WEEK, WHICH MEANS THERE WILL BE A PRIMARY TO DECIDE WHO WILL BE THE G-O-P CANDIDATE:

RADIG3 OC………..ABOUT THE RACE. :19

WHOEVER WINS THE PRIMARY WILL FACE INCUMBENT DEMOCRAT PAT GILL IN NOVEMBER, WHO IS SEEKING HIS 8TH TERM IN OFFICE.