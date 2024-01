PILLEN CAMPAIGN ANNOUNCES FUNDRAISING RECORD

NEBRASKA GOVERNOR JIM PILLEN HAS ANNOUNCED HIS CAMPAIGN RAISED OVER $2.1 MILLION IN CASH CONTRIBUTIONS DURING HIS FIRST YEAR AS GOVERNOR.

THE CAMPAIGN SAYS THE AMOUNT RAISED BY A GOVERNOR IN NEBRASKA DURING AN INAUGURAL YEAR IS UNPRECEDENTED.

THE $2,1-MILLION PLUS DOLLARS WAS RAISED FROM 875 CONTRIBUTORS, 92% OF WHICH WERE NEBRASKANS. NEARLY HALF OF THE PILLEN CAMPAIGN’S 2023 CONTRIBUTORS WERE NEW SUPPORTERS.

THE JIM PILLEN FOR GOVERNOR CAMPAIGN ENDED THE 2023 REPORTING PERIOD WITH OVER $2 MILLION IN CASH ON HAND.